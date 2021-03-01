DA Davidson Raises Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $52.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

BLDR opened at $43.27 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 56.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

