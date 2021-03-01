DAD (DAD) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, DAD has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a total market cap of $26.78 million and $772,311.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00054141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.66 or 0.00787478 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00030936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00029829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00041631 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (DAD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.