DAOstack (GEN) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, DAOstack has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One DAOstack token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and approximately $57,554.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,209.61 or 0.99995185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00037412 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00108813 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003732 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

