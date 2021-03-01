Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives $55.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $72.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $4,169,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $19,997,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

