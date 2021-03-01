Datum (DAT) Market Capitalization Tops $3.08 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 55.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Datum has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $189,075.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datum has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datum token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00055031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.86 or 0.00754694 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00030479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00060235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00028640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00041392 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

