DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,972,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,843,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 305,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,196,000 after purchasing an additional 169,316 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 303.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after buying an additional 164,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,307,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

NYSE:DVA opened at $102.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.33. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.