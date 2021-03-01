Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Oppenheimer

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DE. Argus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.95.

NYSE:DE opened at $354.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $354.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,211.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,679,621. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,536,000 after buying an additional 646,460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after acquiring an additional 463,298 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,314,000 after acquiring an additional 427,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after purchasing an additional 362,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

