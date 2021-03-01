Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Lowered by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,397 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $49.18 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.43.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

