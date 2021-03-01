Dero (DERO) Hits Market Cap of $24.70 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Dero has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $2.37 or 0.00004911 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $24.70 million and $308,136.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,322.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,517.54 or 0.03140412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.82 or 0.00353488 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.91 or 0.01007617 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.17 or 0.00455630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.96 or 0.00376558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.97 or 0.00246192 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00022149 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,408,089 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

