Desjardins Raises 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Price Target to $5.50

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from $4.50 to $5.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of FPLSF opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.88 million, a P/E ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.73.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.23 million for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

