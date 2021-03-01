Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) a €135.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €135.00 ($158.82) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €134.36 ($158.07).

Get Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) alerts:

ETR:DHER opened at €105.70 ($124.35) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €128.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €108.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. Delivery Hero SE has a 52 week low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96.

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.