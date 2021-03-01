Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €110.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €109.75 ($129.12).

Safran stock opened at €113.25 ($133.24) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €105.98. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a one year high of €92.36 ($108.66).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

