Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $84.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Endava from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Endava currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.22.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $88.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42. Endava has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $88.64. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Endava by 83.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Endava by 890.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Endava by 28.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after buying an additional 42,143 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

