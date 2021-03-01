Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of PUBGY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 32,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,055. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.05. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

