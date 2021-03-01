Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $49.56 on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.04.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

