Devang Shah Sells 214,949 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $4,223,747.85. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 214,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,747.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WISH opened at $19.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,333,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,918,000.

WISH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

