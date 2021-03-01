DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CAO Sells $242,400.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DXCM stock opened at $397.78 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.37, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.19.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in DexCom by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after purchasing an additional 490,992 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $578,285,000 after purchasing an additional 79,666 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in DexCom by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after purchasing an additional 406,191 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.35.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.