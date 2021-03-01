Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DGEAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

DGEAF stock opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

