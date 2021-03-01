Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading Up 6.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $84.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Diamondback Energy traded as high as $74.47 and last traded at $73.66. Approximately 3,159,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,015,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.28.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 56.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 46,002 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 24.2% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 16.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 14,753 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

