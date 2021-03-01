Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.80.

DIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIN traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.44. 377,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,745. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $90.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.