Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $81.44. 377,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,745. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.12. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $90.30. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

