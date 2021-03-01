Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) PT Raised to $61.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DISCA. KeyCorp started coverage on Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $53.03 on Monday. Discovery has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $56.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,258,656 shares of company stock valued at $48,753,613. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after buying an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Discovery by 751.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Discovery by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

