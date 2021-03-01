Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. Discovery has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $46.59.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

