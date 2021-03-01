Dohj LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Dohj LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 898,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,687,000 after acquiring an additional 141,863 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 360.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,525 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $178,000.

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $66.89. 40,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,258. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.63. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $67.96.

