Dohj LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,271,000 after buying an additional 538,791 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after buying an additional 2,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,905,000 after buying an additional 653,675 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,182,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

MRK stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.25. The company had a trading volume of 221,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,403,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $185.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

