Dohj LLC Lowers Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dohj LLC reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYX traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,284. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

