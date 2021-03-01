Dohj LLC Sells 27,684 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Dohj LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,684 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,917,067 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.88.

