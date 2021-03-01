Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $215.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.83.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $188.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.65. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 121,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,557,000 after purchasing an additional 77,650 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

