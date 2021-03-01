Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.07.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DPZ opened at $346.51 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.22 and a 12-month high of $435.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.21 and its 200-day moving average is $391.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

