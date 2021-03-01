Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $428.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $449.00 to $428.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens cut Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $423.07.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE DPZ opened at $346.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.62. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $275.22 and a one year high of $435.58. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.