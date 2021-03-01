Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $475.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $423.07.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $346.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.62. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $275.22 and a one year high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,625,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

