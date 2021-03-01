Dovu Price Tops $0.0022 (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded up 64.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Dovu has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $2,145.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dovu has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Dovu token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00054523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.54 or 0.00757387 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00030667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00060058 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00028706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00042131 BTC.

About Dovu

DOV is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 576,812,517 tokens. The official website for Dovu is dovu.io. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

