DraftCoin (DFT) Price Reaches $0.0280 on Major Exchanges

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $244,042.07 and $18.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DraftCoin has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

