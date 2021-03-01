Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 11,129 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $720,866,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,413,000 after purchasing an additional 782,496 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV opened at $115.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $121.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fiserv’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

