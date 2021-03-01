Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 31,641 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,599,000 after acquiring an additional 150,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,758,000 after buying an additional 48,524 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 528,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after buying an additional 106,906 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,537,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 399,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,520,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.31. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.