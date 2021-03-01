Duality Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 2,097.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,751 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 812.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 54,750 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 26.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 68.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 8.8% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,228,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,916,000 after purchasing an additional 747,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.84.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

