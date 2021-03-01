Duality Advisers LP Has $1.70 Million Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 224.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of FirstCash worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Motco acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in FirstCash by 12.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of FCFS opened at $63.32 on Monday. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average is $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

