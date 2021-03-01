Duality Advisers LP Sells 11,006 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,718,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,315,000 after acquiring an additional 71,413 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,619,000 after acquiring an additional 236,175 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,904,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,786,000 after buying an additional 150,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in UGI by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after purchasing an additional 313,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in UGI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,043,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $38.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30. UGI Co. has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $40.67.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

