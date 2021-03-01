Duality Advisers LP Sells 26,564 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,564 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $52.17 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. Barclays increased their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $107,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $38,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,493. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

