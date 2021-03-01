Duality Advisers LP Sells 28,653 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,653 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 41.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 219.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

DDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

NYSE:DDS opened at $79.70 on Monday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,986. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

