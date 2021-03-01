Dynamic (DYN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $18,538.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Dynamic has a market cap of $11.01 million and $18,538.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dynamic has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,309,506 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

