Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Martin Ward Acquires 40,000 Shares

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) insider Martin Ward acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$12.48 ($8.92) per share, with a total value of A$499,320.00 ($356,657.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$5.30.

Get Eagers Automotive alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Eagers Automotive’s previous Final dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Eagers Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 87.26%.

Eagers Automotive Company Profile

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, Property, and Investments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Eagers Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagers Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.