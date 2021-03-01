Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) CEO Mark J. Costa Sells 74,301 Shares

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EMN opened at $109.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.44. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $114.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 16.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 81,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

