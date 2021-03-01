Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Stock Holdings Lifted by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 13,216.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 918,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 911,927 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance makes up approximately 5.5% of ARP Americas LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ARP Americas LP owned about 0.80% of Eaton Vance worth $62,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 33.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 74.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Shares of EV opened at $73.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. Eaton Vance Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

