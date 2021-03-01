EBCoin (EBC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Million

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $5.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00056468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.44 or 0.00792218 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00030106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00029905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00039406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EBCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

