Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 68.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $54.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,891. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.84.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.