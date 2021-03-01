Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Up 6.9%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) was up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.94 and last traded at $46.89. Approximately 2,310,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,948,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.70.

The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.24.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $518,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 21.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 297.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 33,962 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 100.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

