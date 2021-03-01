EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the January 28th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.

EDRVF stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 100,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,054. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDRVF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

