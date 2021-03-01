Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.07.

EIDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $2,938,880.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uma Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 317,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,608,139.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,242. Corporate insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 513.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 31.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIDX stock opened at $122.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.11. Eidos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $132.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.12 and a beta of -0.16.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

