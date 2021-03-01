Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 25,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $32.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Argus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet cut Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.95.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.